First set of triplets delivered at Desert Regional Medical Center in five years

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A healthy group of triplets have been delivered at Desert Regional Medical Center!

A Yucca Valley woman and her husband welcomed two baby boys and a baby girl on July 12th. The mom, Desiree Barrett, says she's excited to expand her family.

It's the first time it's happened at the hospital in five years, and the hospital said triplet births occur in just one in every 10,000 pregnancies.

Desert Regional Medical Center said its Maternal Fetal Medicine program and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the valley allow them "to bring even the tiniest humans into the world and deliver multiples."

