Los Angeles Lakers return to desert for preseason opener Friday, Oct. 3

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are returning the desert for their first pre-season game of the year.

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This marks the third straight year the Lakers will play a pre-season game in the Coachella Valley.

.@allie_kesq got to chat with @Lakers guard Gabe Vincent ahead of the team's preseason opener this Friday at @AcrisureArena against the Suns. This marks the 3rd straight year for the Lakers in the desert. Stay with us for coverage. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @kendallkesq @LakersNation pic.twitter.com/3AE83AJAX2 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 1, 2025

The organization has a rich history in Coachella Valley, the former home of Lakers training camp in the Showtime era.

In 2023, the Lakers returned to Coachella Valley after a 26-year hiatus, bringing the Purple and Gold back to the desert with a sold-out preseason showing.

Individual game tickets for the matchup at Acrisure Arena are on sale now via Ticketmaster or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office. Fans can visit Lakers.com/Preseason for more information.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of the game on Friday.