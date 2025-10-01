Skip to Content
Los Angeles Lakers return to desert for preseason opener Friday, Oct. 3

Published 5:18 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are returning the desert for their first pre-season game of the year.

The Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This marks the third straight year the Lakers will play a pre-season game in the Coachella Valley.

The organization has a rich history in Coachella Valley, the former home of Lakers training camp in the Showtime era.

In 2023, the Lakers returned to Coachella Valley after a 26-year hiatus, bringing the Purple and Gold back to the desert with a sold-out preseason showing. 

Individual game tickets for the matchup at Acrisure Arena are on sale now via Ticketmaster or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office. Fans can visit Lakers.com/Preseason for more information. 

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for coverage of the game on Friday.

