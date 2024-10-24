Trump says he’d fire Jack Smith quickly if he wins another term in office

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump said Thursday that he would use presidential powers to end Jack Smith’s probe into multiple criminal cases he’s brought against the former president, promising to fire the special counsel who has indicted him on multiple criminal charges.

“Oh, it’s so easy. It’s so easy,” Trump said when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt whether he would “pardon yourself” or “fire Jack Smith.”

“I would fire him within two seconds,” Trump said.

Smith was appointed as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee two investigations into Trump regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The classified documents case was ultimately dismissed by a federal judge, but Smith is appealing.

Trump still faces charges in Smith’s election subversion case. After the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, Smith filed a superseding indictment in August that slimmed down the allegations but didn’t drop the four charges that were brought against Trump.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

If the former president were to fire Smith, that would allow the Department of Justice and Trump’s attorney general to drop the charges against him and end the court cases.

Trump, who was convicted earlier this year of 34 felony counts in a separate New York case against him, has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the justice system is being weaponized against him because he’s running for president. But Trump has suggested on multiple occasions he would weaponize the justice system against his political rivals if reelected.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

