‘Nashville Six’ honored at Predators opening night

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — No fans were allowed inside Bridgestone Arena for the start of the Nashville Predators new season Thursday, though there were a few exceptions.

The six hero Metro Police officers who saved lives on the morning of the Second Avenue bombing were honored before puck drop.

The Preds also recognized first responders from the Nashville Fire Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and the ATF Nashville Field Division for their actions on Christmas morning and in the days following.

The team opened their season with a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Preds will face the Blue Jackets at Bridgestone again Saturday night at 7 p.m..

