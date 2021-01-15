PD issues friendly reminder after ‘romantic entanglement’ broken up in busy parking lot

National-World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Champlin Police Department has issued what it calls a friendly reminder after a “romantic entanglement” needed to be broken up in a busy parking lot.

The police department posted the reminder to social media Wednesday morning and has since garnered over 1,000 likes and 400 shares. Simply put, the police are asking those who want to get intimate to find a private space.

Here’s the entire statement:

“Hey Champlin,

We would like to pass along a friendly reminder to everyone looking for some alone time with a sweetheart to please avoid any romantic entanglement in busy parking lots during normal business hours.

While we understand the cold weather can leave few options for finding some privacy in the moment, we would like to clarify that yes, you will draw suspicion when people can see you.

You know, because it’s noon. And you’re in an autobody parking lot.

Plus, nothing kills the mood quite like Officer Irish tapping on your window. So please, save your sweetie the embarrassment and find somewhere private for any canoodling.

Sincerely,

The Police”

