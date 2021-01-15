Police officer helps find man stranded by floodwaters

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) — A police officer in McMinnville helped rescue a man stranded in floodwaters early Thursday morning.

Police said a man was sleeping overnight outside at Joe Dancer Lark in McMinnville and woke up to flood water rising around him.

Sergeant Erik Newhouse told FOX 12 that he stopped by the park because it has flooded in the past, and he wanted to look at the river level.

That’s when he said he heard a voice about 100 yards away across the flooded sports field, and then saw a glimmer of a flashlight or phone light.

“When I hollered out there, we heard someone holler back,” said Sgt. Newhouse. “At that point it was like, no we need to go out and check and see what’s up with this person.”

Sgt. Newhouse said Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue deployed for a water rescue, and they found a man standing on a log surrounded by water.

The man said he was sleeping when the rising water woke him up.

“He had made some comments that he thought he was going to drown so I would say he was thankful that he got picked up,” said Sgt. Newhouse.

The man was checked out by medical professionals and was in good condition.

Sgt. Newhouse said a lot of his job has to do with being in the right place at the right time, but he’ll probably remember this one for a while.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.