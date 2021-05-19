4 hospitalized after car crashes into pole

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning after a car hit a pole.

Police responded to a reported crash near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 11th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found a Subaru had hit a utility pole. Police told FOX 12 that four people were hurt and transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries and their current conditions are unknown. Responding officers described this as a serious injury crash.

A closure is in place on Hawthorne between 9th and 12th while the crash investigation is underway. As of 5 a.m., police said traffic in the area will be impacted during the crash investigation for the next couple hours. The cause of the crash is not currently known.

