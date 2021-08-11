Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Nima Elbagir and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

The Sudanese government will hand Omar al-Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, according to a Cabinet of Ministers in a statement to CNN.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

