President Buhari’s son marries royal bride in glitzy and glamorous ceremony

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

It was a roll call of Nigeria’s most powerful political elites during the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, to the daughter of a prominent monarch in northwestern Kano State, in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The nuptials, spanning over two days, commenced Friday amid tight security at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, the bride’s father, with thousands of well-wishers in attendance.

Fleets of private jets were seen parked on the runway of the Kano airport, sparking outrage among locals on social media.

Days earlier the bride and groom had treated their friends to pre-wedding festivities with a special Polo tournament and the bride turned heads at a ‘Frozen’ themed bridal shower.

However, her jeweled bridal shower off-the-shoulder gown drew the attention of Kano’s Islamic police known as Hisbah as well as strict religious observers on social media.

Among prominent Nigerians who attended the opulent ceremony on Saturday were the country’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Buhari’s main challenger in the 2019 election Atiku Abubukar.

Yusuf is President Buhari’s only son. The newlyweds met in the UK where they both studied.

According to media reports, a bride price of 500,000 naira (around $1,200) was paid to the bride’s family by the groom’s — a huge sum for many families in the impoverished northern region.

“There is no fixed bride price…people pay varying sums depending on their capacity and social status. Some pay 10,000 or even lower,” Useini Zakari, a cleric in Zaria, northwestern Kaduna State, told CNN.

