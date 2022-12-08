Skip to Content
Philadelphia police reveal identity of child found dead inside a box 65 years ago

<i>National Center for Missing and Exploited Children</i><br/>This facial reconstruction from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows the boy found dead in a box in Philadelphia in 1957.
By Mark Morales and Dakin Andone, CNN

The “Boy in the Box” finally has a name.

Police on Thursday publicly identified a boy found dead in a box in Philadelphia 65 years ago as four-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the victim of what police say is one of the city’s oldest unsolved homicides.

The identification, made through DNA analysis, represents investigators’ biggest break in the decades-old cold case.

The child, known as the “Boy in the Box,” was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box in late February 1957 in a wooded area of northeast Philadelphia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The boy — estimated between 4 and 6 years old — had several scars on his body, the center said, and his hair had recently been roughly chopped and buzzed. He weighed just 30 pounds and appeared to be malnourished.

The child’s identity has remained a mystery despite numerous attempts to identify him over the years, Philadelphia Police said earlier this week, when it announced they had successfully identified the child using “detective work and DNA analysis.

Police continue to search for the child’s killer, and there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Mark Morales reported from Philadelphia, while Dakin Andone wrote and reported this story in New York.

