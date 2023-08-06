US Coast Guard rescues 25-year-old man more than a day after he went missing off Florida coast

By Raja Razek and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard rescued a 25-year-old man Saturday who was reported missing after failing to return to a boat ramp in St. Augustine, Florida, for nearly two days.

Charles Gregory was spotted by an aircrew in a HC-130 Hercules airplane, the Coast Guard said in a news release, sitting in his partially submerged 12-foot jon boat Saturday morning about 12 miles offshore. He was received by EMS at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier after being pulled from the water by boat crews. He did not have any medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

“We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family,” Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Commander Nick Barrow and the search and rescue mission coordinator said in the release.

“While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst,” Barrow said. “If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance.”

Gregory was last seen Thursday night, the Coast Guard said in an earlier release, leaving the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp in the jon boat – a type of small, lightweight and flat-bottomed vessel. His family on Friday evening informed Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville he had not returned.

Footage of the rescue released by the Coast Guard shows Gregory seated in the inundated boat, its bow dipping beneath the surface of the water, before rescue crews reached him.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.