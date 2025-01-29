Israel says three Israeli and five Thai hostages to be released in Gaza Thursday

By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — The three Israeli hostages due to be released in Gaza on Thursday have been named by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office (PMO), which also confirmed that five Thai nationals will be freed.

“The list of names received from Hamas today by the mediators Qatar and Egypt includes: Arbel Yehud (29 years old), Agam Berger (19) and Gadi Moses (80),” the PMO said.

The names of the five Thai citizens to be freed have not made public.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages taken captive by Hamas and other armed groups in the October 7 attacks were set to be freed in phase one of the ceasefire and hostages release deal between Israel and Hamas. Two rounds of releases have already taken place.

Eight of the remaining Israeli hostages set to be released are dead, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said on Monday.

All three Israeli hostages named for release on Thursday are believed to be alive, according to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

Yehud was kidnapped from her home in the Nir Oz kibbutz, along with her partner Ariel Cunio, the forum said on Wednesday.

Moses, a grandfather and keen agronomist, was taken from the same kibbutz community.

Berger was an Israeli soldier abducted from a military base besid﻿e the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

“We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home – down to the very last one – the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial,” the forum said.

Moses’ family said Wednesday they had “received with great excitement the wonderful news of our beloved Gadi’s return to us tomorrow,” thanking “the people of Israel for their embrace and support.”

Israel will also release almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first part of the agreement.

The ceasefire delivered a reprieve for the people of Gaza, after more than 15 months of Israeli bombing following the October 7 attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

