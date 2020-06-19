Palm Desert woman recounts her sickest days while infected with Coronavirus

News Headlines

A Palm Desert woman is speaking out over her experience of being infected with Coronavirus. On June 7 she announced to friends and family that she was admitted to Eisenhower Health, after coming down with 'COVID pneumonia.' The woman characterized the sickness as the "worst illness I have ever been through."

Fast forward, and the Palm Desert resident has been discharged from the hospital. She has a powerful message for the staff at Eisenhower who got her through her sickest days, and encouraged her to keep fighting. Coming up all new at 6, we'll have the full interview.