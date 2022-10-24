Palm Springs Police Department host ‘Community Days’ to help create a safer city

The Palm Springs Police Department is working to empower neighborhoods and local business owners to help create a safer city.

The department worked alongside Safegrowth Network, an organization that's helped facilitate partnerships between residents and different organizations from law enforcement to non-profits.

The goal of the sessions is to empower community members to be the eyes and ears of their neighborhood to create a safer community.

Lt. Hutchinson, who helped organize the 'Community Days' says the program is a long term solution to preventing crime in the city.

“The nuisance calls, the issues with people that are homeless, behaviors like open-air drug use, or crime or vandalism, those are thing we need to deal with," says Hutchinson.

Residents, neighborhood coalitions and local businesses attended sessions like the 'livability academy' organized by the department in partnership with 'Safegrowth Network.'

The partnership was introduced by Chief Mills who wants to explore new ways to reduce crime.

People can also work alongside law enforcement by joining the Community Police Academy or signing up to volunteer with the Palm Springs Police Department.