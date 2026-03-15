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Palm Springs Air Museum gives fuel gift cards to local TSA workers

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Published 11:08 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Air Museum museum is partnering with the Chandi Group USA to donate $5,000 in $50 fuel gift cards to Palm Springs International Airport TSA workers impacted by the ongoing shutdown. Officials say the move is to support the vital work these workers do for our local economy. 

"TSA workers are extremely important. You know, they provide security for the airport. They have a tough job because they're seeing multitudes of people all day. And to not know whether you put gas in your car or whatever is is not fun," says Fred Bell with the Palm Springs Air Museum. Federal data shows more than 300 TSA employees have resigned during the shutdown.

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Daniella Lake

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