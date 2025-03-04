CVUSD announces death of student in recent accident

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Unified School District is announcing the death of one of the district's students in a recent accident.

No additional explanation about the accident was given, but a statement from the district addressed to families reads in part, "While we are unable to share any confidential details regarding the incident out of respect for the privacy of those involved, please know that we are committed to offering any support that may be needed."

The statement also says, "This loss is deeply felt by our entire school community, and we understand the emotional weight it carries for all of us."

The district is encouraging anyone who needs support or assistance to contact CVUSD Student Support Services at 760-848-1161.

