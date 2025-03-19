Rancho Mirage High School honors legacy of Jerry Argovitz

Today, Rancho Mirage High School is set to honor the legacy of Dr. Jerry Argovitz, a former NFL agent and team owner, who generously donated $1 million to the school's athletic program.

His contribution led to the creation of the Jerry Argovitz Sports Institute (JASI) in 2015, a program designed to support student-athletes both academically and athletically.

JASI offers a comprehensive curriculum with lectures, guest speakers, mentors and field trips to help students develop leadership skills and explore careers in sports.

Dr. Argovitz personally mentored students, emphasizing values like integrity, responsibility, and teamwork. Though he has passed, his impact continues to inspire students every Wednesday morning at Rancho Mirage High School.

