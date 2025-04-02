Palm Springs Unified hiring for bus drivers amid ongoing shortage

Palm Springs Unified School District is currently facing a shortage of 9 bus drivers, a challenge that has persisted since before the pandemic. With more than 2,000 students depending on bus transportation, this shortage is a significant concern. To address the issue, the district is taking action by hosting a hiring fair today.

In addition to the hiring event, the district has partnered with Zum to secure a 5-year transportation contract. Zum, a leader in modern student transportation, brings a commitment to providing safe, efficient, tech-enabled, and more equitable solutions for students and families.

Zum will be holding school bus driver hiring events on Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Courtyard Marriott Palm Springs (1300 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262) from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PT.

Zum aims to hire over 75 certified school bus drivers, 8 non-CDL van drivers, and 24 attendants/monitors.

As a national leader in student transportation, Zum serves over 4,000 schools across the country. The company prioritizes technology, sustainability, and exceptional customer service, integrating state-of-the-art buses with data-driven routing, driver tracking, and enhanced safety features. Families can also receive real-time updates through the Zum mobile app.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for more on how Zum's partnership will help alleviate the district's driver shortage, and learn how you can get hired today.