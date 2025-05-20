Event honoring first responders at Desert Regional Medical Center takes on added meaning after bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Desert Care Network is honoring first responders from the Palm Springs Fire Department, Cal Fire Riverside County, and American Medical Response (AMR).

A ceremony will be held on the cafeteria patio on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Desert Regional Medical Center. Hospital leaders will honor first responders who performed "extraordinary lifesaving efforts" during emergencies in the Coachella Valley this year.

It's part of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, which takes place from May 18th through 24th. This event was planned prior to Saturday's bombing just in front of the hospital, which broke windows and dislodged doors at the center's lobby.

News Channel 3 will have live coverage of the event starting at noon. Stay with us for the latest as we highlight the first responders being honored and how the event's focus shifts in light the bombing that rattled the Palm Springs community.