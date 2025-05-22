Denny’s reopens after Saturday’s bombing

The Denny's on Palm Canyon Drive reopened Thursday morning after sustaining damage in Saturday’s bombing. The bomb shattered windows at many storefronts and businesses.

Denny's managed a quick recovery, but some business owners say their insurance won’t cover repair costs, leaving them to pay out of pocket.

In response, the “Rebuild Palm Springs” initiative launched within 24 hours of the explosion. The campaign is already raising thousands of dollars to support those hit hardest. Applications for aid are being handled by the Desert Business Association and Greater Palm Springs Pride.