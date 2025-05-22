Skip to Content
Top Stories

Denny’s reopens after Saturday’s bombing

By
today at 5:53 AM
Published 5:52 AM

The Denny's on Palm Canyon Drive reopened Thursday morning after sustaining damage in Saturday’s bombing. The bomb shattered windows at many storefronts and businesses.

Denny's managed a quick recovery, but some business owners say their insurance won’t cover repair costs, leaving them to pay out of pocket.

In response, the “Rebuild Palm Springs” initiative launched within 24 hours of the explosion. The campaign is already raising thousands of dollars to support those hit hardest. Applications for aid are being handled by the Desert Business Association and Greater Palm Springs Pride.

 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content