Arizona man Nicholas Bialkowski reported missing, last contact listed in La Quinta on July 14

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) Nicholas “Nick” James Bialkowski, 29, has been reported missing, with his date of last contact listed as July 14, 2025, in La Quinta according to the federal NamUs database.

Screengrab of Missing Person / NamUs #MP148489 from the federal NamUs database.

He is described as 5 feet 11, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, often with a scruffy beard, and a small scar between his eyebrows, according to a family flyer shared publicly online.

Flyer shared by family members on social media on Nick's disappearance.

Post from Bialkowski on Facebook say Nick left Arizona for Southern California in late June and that his Tesla was later found and towed in Palm Springs.

Investigators have not publicly released additional details about his movements, and News Channel 3 has asked the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RSO) to confirm the official timeline and any surveillance images that can help the search.

Photos of Missing Person / NamUs #MP148489 from the federal NamUs database.

What we know

Name: Nicholas “Nick” James Bialkowski, 29

Last official contact: July 14, 2025 - La Quinta (NamUs)

Description: 5′11″, 175 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, scruffy facial hair, scar between eyebrows (family flyer)

How you can help

If you have seen Nick or have home/business camera footage from the La Quinta/Palm Springs area from July 13–15, you’re asked to contact:

RSO Thermal Station (La Quinta contract police): 760-863-8990.

RSO Non-Emergency Dispatch: 951-776-1099 (24/7).

You may also reference the NamUs case ID: MP148489 when calling.

This post will updated with further information as it becomes available.