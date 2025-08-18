Skip to Content
Palm Springs Police Department reminding drivers to stay sober during the last days of summer

By
Published 5:20 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – As summer comes to a close, the Palm Springs Police Department is reminding drivers to stay safe and sober behind the wheel. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 1,200 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2023.

Palm Springs Police officers are increasing patrols and watching for signs of impaired driving. Drivers are urged to use a designated driver, rideshare, or public transportation if they plan to drink. Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana and prescription medications, is also illegal and dangerous.

Police also remind everyone to buckle up, follow speed limits, and stay alert especially with more people out enjoying the final days of summer.

Allie Anthony

