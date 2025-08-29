SIG Alert issued on I-10 in Banning due to overturned semi truck

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A SIG Alert is in place on interstate 10 for an overturned semi truck that caught fire in Banning.

According to California Highway Patrol's incident page, the accident happened around 2:30 Friday morning. The alert was issued on the freeway near 8th Street and Lincoln Street. All eastbound traffic is being diverted off 8th Street and residents can expect heavy delays through the pass.

News Channel 3 has reached out to authorities for more information. Stay with us for the latest.