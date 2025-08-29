Skip to Content
Top Stories

SIG Alert issued on I-10 in Banning due to overturned semi truck

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:27 AM
Published 4:45 AM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A SIG Alert is in place on interstate 10 for an overturned semi truck that caught fire in Banning.

According to California Highway Patrol's incident page, the accident happened around 2:30 Friday morning. The alert was issued on the freeway near 8th Street and Lincoln Street. All eastbound traffic is being diverted off 8th Street and residents can expect heavy delays through the pass.

News Channel 3 has reached out to authorities for more information. Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Isaiah Mora

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content