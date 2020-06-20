Laker legend AC Green helping combat coronavirus in the Coachella Valley

Sports

On Friday, Laker legend AC Green was in the desert lending a helping hand in the fight against coronavirus. Green is an advisory board member for Brio Clinical, the company contracted to perform employee testing at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Known for his humanitarian efforts and outreach, Green is committed to helping the community combat this virus. Like most sports fans, Green is looking forward to the return of basketball next month.

"It's good to have basketball almost coming back. You have to look at from that perspective my idea my mindset is basketball is coming back. Yes, will it be everybody on the gold for the most part? Yes. Will it be away from your fans, for the most part? Yes, but fans are going to get to see basketball again," he said.

He also loves his Lakers and believes this time off will help them win a championship if the season resumes as scheduled.

"I know it's going to actually help them, I do. I know it's going to help them. Why? Because they have veteran guys, they have veteran leaders. Okay and so when you have your leader, your captain showing the way saying okay look I'm getting in shape, staying in shape, getting my mind ready my skills ready to actually play basketball to get back on the hardwood - that shows you're serious about your craft and you really want to win and really want to win now," Green said.