Kershaw, Scherzer among Dodgers stars with uncertain futures

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finally ran out of comebacks. They won’t have a chance to defend their World Series title after losing to the Atlanta Braves in six games in the NL Championship Series. It might have been the last game together for such key veterans as Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager, Kenley Jansen and Chris Taylor. They all will become free agents after the World Series. Seager, for one, made it clear he wants to stay in LA. The potential roster upheaval doesn’t end this coming winter, either. Several other big names will hit the market in the next couple years.