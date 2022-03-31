Tribe supports Connecticut city’s Red Raiders’ nickname

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

A small American Indian tribe is supporting a Connecticut city’s attempt to retain funding put in jeopardy by its continued use of a Native American mascot and imagery for its schools’ athletic teams. The Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, which has just over 100 members in Western Connecticut, passed a resolution this month supporting the city of Derby’s use of the nickname “Red Raiders” and logos that include an arrowhead and the profile of the head of an American Indian. The state passed a law last year that would remove grants from towns whose schools use Native American imagery without tribal permission.