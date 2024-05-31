Skip to Content
Palm Springs Power win 11-1 on Opening Night

By
Published 11:52 PM

The boys of summer are back.

The Palm Springs Power began their 20th season on Friday night at Palm Springs Stadium against the SoCal Mvericks, winning 11-1.

The Power's season will continue into June.

Kenji Ito

