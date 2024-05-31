Palm Springs Power win 11-1 on Opening Night
The boys of summer are back.
The Power is back in full swing. Lots of fans here for the 20th opening day. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 @PSPowerBaseball pic.twitter.com/yuv5vPzidl— Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 1, 2024
The Palm Springs Power began their 20th season on Friday night at Palm Springs Stadium against the SoCal Mvericks, winning 11-1.
With the @PSPowerBaseball 11-1 win over the SoCal Mavericks, here is some of the action. @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/Xg9y6lZiZG— Kenji Ito (@KenjiitoKESQ) June 1, 2024
The Power's season will continue into June.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.