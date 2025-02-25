Student Athlete of the Week – Savannah Rivera

Coachella Valley girls soccer center back Savannah Rivera is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Being a captain for two different teams is nothing short of special; just ask Savannah Rivera.

"It's a relief, and it's also like an accomplishment because it's something that I've always wanted to become a leader," Rivera said.

Being on the team for the past four years, it was a no-brainer that she would be a leader on the pitch.

"She's always one of the first ones in the locker room," head coach Francisco Morales said. "She's always the one that's responsible with what we need to do to get ready for games. She's willing to do whatever the team needs, and that's just who she is. It's not something that she turns on and off. It's Sav all the time.

From setting her teammates for a kill in volleyball to playing defense on the field, Rivera has always had a fierce mentality, which comes from those who gave her a chance to play.

"All three of my coaches being able to be there and being able to like, provide for us like, especially when they have situations going on at home, so I feel like that's always replaying in my mind," Rivera said. "It keeps giving me that drive to keep going, especially in the CIF. I just do it all for them and do it all for my family and my sister, just all together as a team."

Rivera's coaches have always praised her care for the rest of the team, but what makes her truly special is her effort to never give up.

"She's relentless," head coach Morales. Personality-wise, you see a quiet, very calm person on the field. She's relentless effort. She's working hard. She really works for her teammates. She doesn't want to let people down.

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.