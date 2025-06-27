Skip to Content
Local Sports Headlines

Miami Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips surprises patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

Loma Linda University Health
By
New
Published 8:22 PM

Miami Dolphins star linebacker Jaelan Phillips surprised patients at the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

Phillips brought smiles to the faces of young patients facing serious medical challenges like children undergoing cancer treatment, awaiting heart transplants, and managing chronic illnesses.

One of the patients the 26-year-old NFL player visited was three-year-old Aaron Boerrero, who is from Palm Springs.

Not only did Phillips have a meet-and-greet with the patients, but he also signed autographs, shared stories, and listened to the patients' experiences.

The fourth-year linebacker is a Redlands native, and the LLUCH plays close to home with his grandmother, Raylene Phillips, who is a pediatrician and neonatologist at the hospital.

Spending time with all the kids, Phillips couldn't be more grateful to give the kids an experience they will never forget.

“The kids have been incredible,” Jaelan said. “Being here and seeing the smiles on their faces, it’s one of the most special things in the world that I can do. It’s been a blessing to be here.”

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content