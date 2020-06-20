Hot day for the start of summer

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average moving into this afternoon for the start of summer! The average today for Palm Springs is 103°.

Through the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise as a ridge of high pressure builds along the west.

Gusty westerly winds will return Saturday afternoon and evening for wind prone locations, specifically through passes reaching gusts to 40 mph. Mountains and the valley floor will still pick up on breezy winds, with gusts reaching to 30 mph.

Today, June 20th, is the official start of astronomical summer in the northern hemisphere. Due to the 23.5° tilt of earth and rotation, the Earth's axis is now tilted towards the sun. This makes today the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Astronomical summer goes through September 22nd. Meteorological summer is based on the average temperature cycle, counting summer to be June, July, and August.

Temperatures are going to continue to warm through the week. At times, reaching up to 110°.