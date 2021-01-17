After breaking record highs, cooler days are ahead

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs, Thermal, Indio, and Idyllwild broke record high temperatures January 16, 2021. A ridge of high pressure that kept temperatures hot and conditions dry will slowly push west by Monday, allowing for disturbances from the north to drop south.

For Sunday though, we will be keeping temperatures well above average in the 80s.

There will be some cooling as the ridge pushes west Sunday. The day is not expected to reach record breaking temperatures. The record high in Palm Springs Sunday is 89° from 2011 and the record high temperature for Thermal is 87° from 1976.

As northern disturbances push south Monday and again Tuesday, we are tracking a couple chances for rain. The desert and mountains will have the greatest chance for showers and mountain snow Tuesday afternoon through the evening and Wednesday morning. There will be another slight chance we are watching for precipitation by the weekend.

Temperatures will also cool significantly by Tuesday. The average for this time of year is 69°.