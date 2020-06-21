Temperatures continue to heat up through the week ahead

Local Forecast

Temperatures will remain above normal in the triple digits for the week ahead. Today, the normal is 103°.

A ridge of high pressure is building over California and it will result in a gradual warming trend through the middle of the coming week. This will keep temperatures warmer than where they should be this time of year.

For late in the day and evening gusty westerly winds will continue to pick up for areas in the desert and mountains, especially through desert passes. Gusts near 30-40 mph, locally higher for more wind prone areas will be possible.

You can expect it to be a hot Father's Day! Hopefully, many are planning to spend it indoors and out of the heat!

Tracking temperatures reaching to 111° by Tuesday.