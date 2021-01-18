Gusty winds arrive Tuesday

Local Forecast

Gusty northeast winds will arrive overnight. A High Wind Warning has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, beginning at 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. The strongest gusts will stay west of the Coachella Valley, up to 60-70 MPH.

A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Inland Empire as critical fire weather conditions develop.

Winds around the low desert will strengthen through the early morning hours. The average gust will be between 25-30 MPH.

The low pressure system bringing the wind will also draw in moisture to the Desert Southwest. Accumulation will be limited around the desert but the first chance for light showers begins Tuesday afternoon.

Get ready for a big cool down! After three days of record heat last week, highs will max our in the 60s tomorrow!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and, in addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!