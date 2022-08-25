Monsoon moisture moves east for the close of week

Monsoon moisture is making its way out of Southern California shifting east towards Arizona and New Mexico. An isolated thunderstorm over local mountains is still possible Friday afternoon but storm chances are dwindling as we close out the work week.

Great news for your weekend plans! While it won't be a dry heat, dew point temperatures will hang out in the 50s, drier than what we've been experiencing. Seasonable temperatures will be felt for the days ahead, but a warm-up to 111-113° is anticipated for the middle of next week.

The latest drought monitor shows no change from last week. Still, more than 16% of the Golden State is experiencing 'exceptional' drought.

