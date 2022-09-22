Transitioning into the fall season with rising temperatures

An average high temperature for today's date in Palm Springs is 100°. Looking at the equinox of years past, we're actually being treated nicely this year. We're pretty seasonable for the date, considering there's more heat headed our way.

The Autumnal Equinox will occur at 6:03 p.m. marking the transition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

The ridge of high pressure over Texas will expand west as we head into the weekend, bringing unseasonable heat. Thankfully the Coachella Valley looks to stay away from record highs this round.

This week's drought monitor has been released, but no change has occurred since the last update. Learn more about the categories here.

