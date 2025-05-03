First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds build this evening with some rain chances, much cooler temperatures for Sunday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A First Alert Weather Alert is in place Saturday and Sunday as we track gusty winds and rain chances this weekend.

A pocket of rain looks like it made its way through parts La Quinta, Indian Wells, and Indio just after 3:00 p.m. today.

Rain chances look to increase on Sunday. Our models show potential rainfall in the afternoon, but we're not ruling out the possibility of light rain as early as Sunday morning!

The winds and travel impacts remain the biggest concern for us in the valley. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Banning Pass and Desert Hot Springs this evening and into tomorrow morning. Gusts in those areas are expected near 55 MPH. An Air Quality Alert is also in place from 2:00 p.m. Saturday through 2:00 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the Coachella Valley.

While calm for the early parts of today, our FutureTrack models tell us we should expect increased gusts tonight. By dinnertime, winds are expected to be widespread, with gusts nearing 30 MPH for most of our valley cities; our windier spots like Desert Hot Springs could be pushing 45-50 MPH by then.

There's not much relief in sight for Sunday. Continued breezy to gusty conditions for most of the Coachella Valley is expected.

Temperatures drop sharply from Saturday to Sunday. Palm Springs saw a high in the 90s today; tomorrow, we're expecting highs in the upper 70s. We stay cooler than normal to start the workweek, but gradually warm throughout the week. Triple-digits appear to make a return by next weekend.

