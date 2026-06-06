Not as hot this weekend as we track uptick in winds

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been pretty toasty in the valley as of late, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than usual through the first week of June! This weekend offers some slight relief as temperatures trend down into the low 100s and breezes tick up in the evenings.

We've been seeing partly cloudy skies through the day on Saturday. It has also felt a bit more humid as you stepped outside. That's helped our temperatures stay cooler than yesterday. When we look at our satellite view showing how much moisture is in our air, we see more of that humidity passing through our region (marked by the grays and greens on your screen).

Tonight, winds will start increasing just ahead of dinnertime. Here's a look at what our FutureTrack models show at around 5:00 p.m. Wind gusts across the deserts look to be 25-40 MPH with a potential for 55 MPH gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass. These breezes persist overnight before briefly decreasing by Sunday morning. Expect another round of evening gusts to return by Sunday afternoon, though.

We're seeing some relief thanks to the increasing winds. Temperatures drop back down into the low 100s.

We expect to see highs very close to seasonal for Sunday.

Seasonal temperatures stick around through Monday, but high pressure begins building back in by the middle of the week. Wednesday marks the start of a warming trend that should take us closer to the 110°F mark by next weekend. Enjoy the low 100s while they last!

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