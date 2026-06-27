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Local Forecast

Breezy and below seasonal for the weekend

By
New
Published 5:13 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — We remain in a cooling trend through the weekend and into next week as temps dip below the seasonal average for the first full weekend of Summer. Highs will battle to break into the low triple digits today, with areas remaining around the 99° mark.

Cooler temps are a result of a low-pressure system moving southeast from the Pacific North West and a high-pressure system to out south also moving east.

This low-pressure system has brough more than cooler temperatures, though. Gusty conditions in the San Gorgonio Pass have seen wind speeds up to 59 mph overnight.

These strong winds will continue into Saturday, but should back off by the middle of next week. Currently, there is a wind advisory in place in northern regions of the Coachella Valley until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Air quality sits in the good or moderate range currently, but we will be tracking this during the high winds to advise about potential pockets of unhealthy air quality.

We should see continued relief as temperatures break down into the mid to upper 90s before the middle of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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