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Local Forecast

Seasonal temperatures with lingering monsoonal moisture

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today at 5:12 AM
Published 4:58 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — While the chances for storms in the valley have diminished, moisture continues to affect temperatures and conditions.

The chance of showers in the Coachella Valley are gone for the time being. Still, the potential for some rain in the mountain peaks remains early into Monday morning.

Dew points and humidity have lowered to start the weekend, making conditions more comfortable than what they were over the past week. Manageable moisture with near-seasonal temperatures tees up comfortable weather for the weekend. Still, dew points are forecasted to remain above 50° today, so relying on evaporative cooling may not be as effective.

Wind gusts have increased slightly this morning.

Now, they will dip in the afternoon and nearly dissapear.

However, come this evening, forecasts show gusts upwards of 40 mph in some cities across the Coachella Valley.

Looking ahead, temperatures are forecasted to remain around the seasonal average with a slight chance to break into the 110s come Wednesday. However, that will be the peak for the current forecast.

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Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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