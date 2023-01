7 millones de personas están bajo alerta invernal mientras el temporal de nieve comienza a afectar al noreste

A winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend. Snow is possible from the southern High Plains toward the Northeast with heavy rain for the South. pic.twitter.com/jQB8gLACY2 — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 20, 2023

