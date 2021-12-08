Authorities: Woman arrested for trying to drown son in canal

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California woman was arrested after she tried to kill her 4-year-old son. They say she smothered him on a muddy embankment of an irrigation canal and submerged herself and the boy into 5 feet of water when an officer arrived. Taylor Delaine Green was arrested Monday near Marysville after she fought with and reached for the gun of a California Highway Patrol officer who had wrestled the boy from her arms. The 31-year-old is facing two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.