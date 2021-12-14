Storm brings dark clouds to typically sunny desert

Dark clouds and rain took over the usually sunny Coachella Valley. Residents like Michael Padilla welcomed the change in weather.

"I'm born and raised here. So any chance for rain? I really love so, the sun is nice but the rain is even better," Padilla said.

After doing some Christmas shopping, he decided to sit back and enjoy the outdoors.

"As long as I'm not getting wet, I can watch the rest from afar which is nice," Padilla said.

Some people say the rain has been overdue.

"I love it. I think it's great. We need more like this, just a nice rain just like this. It's great," said Kurt Rundle, manager at the Horizon Mobile Village in Palm Springs.

Horizon mobile village has been hit with bad flooding in the past. Rundle is not expecting any serious flooding in his area this time.

"I think we're prepared. We've checked all drains and everything around the park. So everything looks pretty good. "

Adam Jones came from Cleveland for a family vacation.

"Yeah, we'd left cloudy weather and rain to come down here to avoid it and it followed us," Jones said.

He came expecting the usual sunshine.

"It's unfortunate and I came here to see the clear skies and the palm trees and it's too clouded to even see anything and it's raining. So not the best day to be here," Jones added.

But for some of those who spend most of there time in and around the coachella valley, the change in weather rings in the new season.

"We only get a couple of weeks of this so pretty much enjoy it," Padilla said. "Ready for the holidays kind of thing."