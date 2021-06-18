Anchors

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

She joined the team in 2021 after working at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

Marian’s passion to tell stories started in high school. She started making short films but quickly found the stories that happen in real life can’t compare to fiction. That’s when she decided to become a journalist. Building empathy and connection are what drive her storytelling. Marian wants to use her platform to give a voice to the people she serves.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Marian grew up in a bilingual household, so she is fluent in Spanish. Marian considers her family her best friends and takes pride in their Mexican culture. When she’s not working, you might find her lounging by the pool or rock climbing when it’s not too hot outside.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, with a degree in journalism, Marian is also a film fanatic. Her favorite times of the year are when the Palm Springs International Film Festival and ShortFest are happening. Have any film recommendations? Make sure to send them her way!