AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Icy queen Saweetie ready to win

By MARCELA ISAZA

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bay Area-rapper Saweetie wants to win a Grammy for the West Coast. Nominated for best new artist and best rap song, the icy queen with the sharp lyrics has taken the rap game by storm and has been named one of the Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. Born into a family of athletes, Saweetie compared getting nominated like being invited to the playoffs, so she is fully focused on winning. With hits like “Best Friend,” “Tap In” and “My Type,” she’s landed her own McDonald’s meal and became a TikTok meme. Now the pressure is on for her full length debut album, coming in 2022.