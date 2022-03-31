National Guard ends its mission at the FIND Food Bank after two years

The California National Guard is leaving the FIND Food Bank after two years of service.

The National Guard has been helping the FIND Food Bank distribute food to the Coachella Valley. Guards arrived at FIND in March 2020. It was part of a nationwide effort during a historic hunger crisis and dire volunteer shortage following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns

FIND lost over 75% of its volunteers to stay-at-home orders.

National Guard arrives at the FIND Food Bank (3/23/20)

For two years, the National Guard was on hand to help the FIND Food Bank to those in need, remaining a vital part of FIND’s response to the prolonged economic crisis. The guard helped FIND double its distribution of healthy foods into the community from 12 million pounds before the pandemic to 24 million pounds annually in 2020 and 2021.

National Guard at a FIND Food Bank distribution in La Quinta (3/28/20)

“Since their arrival, the guard has served over a million hours at FIND Food Bank. Volunteer work is essential to FIND’s efficiency. Because of their hard work FIND is able to distribute over 20 million meals annually with only a $4 million annual operating budget. This means approximately $25 can supply over 100 meals to the community,” explains FIND CEO, Debbie Espinosa. “The guard has filled a critical role in our operations since volunteer numbers never quite returned to where they were prior to the pandemic.”

The guards that have assisted have volunteered but some have remained for several months to over a year. FIND Food Bank officials wrote a goodbye message to National Guard on its Facebook page.

"It’s an especially tough goodbye to the ten guards who have spent months, some over a year, fighting hunger alongside our staff and volunteers. More than a mission, the guard became part of the FIND family. Their friendship and dedication to the food bank will be remembered and appreciated always. Thank you for your service, the memories, and the hope you provided our communities during their time of need."









Natalie Zarate, a Specialist in the Army National Guard in California, was deployed to FIND Food Bank in July 2021 because FIND needed more help than other food banks. Zarate shares, “There was the least amount of guards and volunteers, this was truly one of the food banks that needed the most help, and I’ve worked in LA, Orange County, San Bernardino, and even El Centro.”

With the National Guard now gone, the FIND Food Bank will be in need of volunteers to help with packing, sorting, and placing food directly into cars of people in need of assistance.

Sign-up to volunteer at findfoodbank.org/get-involved/volunteer