North Gene Autry closed due to low visibility

Palm Springs Police reported North Gene Autry trail is closed between East Via Escuela and Salvia Road.

Location:N Gene Autry at the Wash between E Via Escuela and Salvia Rd

Date: 06-05-2022

Time: 06:00:00

Details: Closed due to low visibility. https://t.co/0gJZ1BFj7C — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) June 5, 2022

Officials said the closure is due to low visibility on the roadway.

There may be additional traffic in that area, so you might want to plan for extra time on the road if you're driving near the closure.

Officials warn against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

