Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:14 AM

North Gene Autry closed due to low visibility

MGN

Palm Springs Police reported North Gene Autry trail is closed between East Via Escuela and Salvia Road.

Officials said the closure is due to low visibility on the roadway.

There may be additional traffic in that area, so you might want to plan for extra time on the road if you're driving near the closure.

Officials warn against going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

Stay with News Channel for road closure updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content