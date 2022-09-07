As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate

Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday.

Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice.

Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in case he needs to get out fast.

"Just memories for sure, like some records, some pictures, my video games, and that's it. The things I care about," Mercado said. "Once it gets close then for sure head out."

Mountain Center cafe server Diane O'Neil was growing more concerned as well. She said she isn't prepared in case of an evacuation order. "No, not really," she said. "I'm at work."

O'Neil said with two dead in the fire, burned in their car after trying to save their home, she worries about tight mountain roads in case the need to escape arises.

"They lived in it one way in, one way out. And I also live in a one way in, one way out. So it concerns me," O'Neil said. "It's very sad."

These mountain communities have been through this before. In 2018, the Cranston Fire burned through more than 10,000 acres in and surrounding Idyllwild. Residents there said every time a fire sparks up they get PTSD.

"We don't want to see any of this burn anymore. We've lost so much already," O'Neil said.

Shane Reichardt with Riverside County Emergency Management said once the warnings come down, people need to be ready to leave.

"Have a plan for evacuations. Know what you're going to take, have that go bag ready to go. So when evacuations are ordered you can just grab those those essential items, get out the door," Reichardt said.

A community meeting was scheduled Wednesday for 6 p.m. at Garner Valley Fire Station #53 in Mountain Center to give community members an update on the rapidly changing fire conditions.