Unarmed Minuteman missile test-launched from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Wednesday in a test of the weapon system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said.

The missile blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:13 a.m.

The test was described as routine and scheduled years in advance.

“These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent,” Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, said in a statement.

