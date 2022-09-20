Indio City Council to consider renaming road after owners of the Empire Polo Club

On Wednesday, the Indio City Council will consider a proposal to rename a road near the site where the Coachella music festival is held after the family who owns the Empire Polo Club.

City documents show that Alex Haagen IV submitted a request to rename part of the available public right-of-way on Avenue 51, between Madison Street and Monroe Street, to Haagen Way.

The Empire Polo Club and Goldenvoice, Coachella's parent company, which own the majority of the properties that would be affected by the street name change, are in support of the proposal.

"The Haagen family is directly responsible for the significant contributions to the community resulting from being the property owners of the venue site that hosts world-renowned music and art festivals in the City of Indio, such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, which attracts more than 100,000 concertgoers over three weekends every spring," reads the city staff report.

The Empire Polo Club has been home to the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival since its inception in 1999. It also hosts its country music counterpart, Stagecoach. That music festival first took place on the grounds in 2007.

The Haagen Family also operates world-class polo leagues during the winter season, attracting players from around the world, and year-round hosts corporate meetings and private gatherings.

"The significant financial benefits resulting from these events not only support the City of Indio, but also the rest of the Coachella Valley cities," reads the city staff report.

The change would cost the city approximately $600, which is the cost to place new street sign.

If approved, the street name change would go into effect on November 21, 2022.