California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California’s El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said.
The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday.
The pedestrian, an unidentified man, died of his injuries, the statement said.
The victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to the department.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.